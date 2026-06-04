Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent Exit

·38·Sport
Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent Exit

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz is close to continuing his career in England. According to the Daily Echo, Southampton have entered the final stages of negotiations with the German champions for the Israeli shot-stopper's transfer. Both parties hope to finalize the deal by the end of this week. Goal.com reports .

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joined Southampton on loan in January. Despite receiving offers from other clubs, Peretz preferred to stay with the Saints. Having been overshadowed by competitors like Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig, and Sven Ulreich at Bayern, the keeper has been able to showcase his best qualities in England.

Daniel Peretz has made 26 appearances for Southampton so far, keeping nine clean sheets. He has quickly become a fan favorite. Notably, his current contract with the Munich club runs until 2028, not 2024, but the desire for regular playing time prompted the transfer.

However, the situation surrounding Southampton is quite complex. The team was heavily sanctioned by the English Football League due to a spying scandal. The club was excluded from the play-off final against Hull City and deducted four points for the upcoming Championship season. Despite this, Peretz remains confident in the team's future success.

Bayern MunichSouthamptonDaniel PeretzTransfersFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz Set for Permanent Exit – Zamin.uz, 04.06.2026