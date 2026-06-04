Mobiuz Sold for $351 Million

The State Assets Management Agency has officially announced the sale of the state's 100% stake in mobile operator Mobiuz. The deal value amounted to USD 351 million.

According to reports, Mobiuz was acquired by a consortium led by US-based McKim and Company. This transaction is considered one of the most significant events in Uzbekistan's telecommunications market.

The new investors plan to further develop Mobiuz's operations, improve service quality, and expand the company's infrastructure. To this end, additional investments of up to USD 500 million are planned for the future.

These investments are expected to facilitate the modernization of mobile communication services, enhance network capabilities, and strengthen the competitive environment.