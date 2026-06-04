Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four Times

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Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four Times

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev managed to orbit the Earth four times during their spacewalk on May 27. According to Kud-Sverchkov, the extravehicular activity lasted 6 hours and 6 minutes, during which the crew members focused entirely on completing their assigned tasks. Ixbt.com reports .

The cosmonaut published rare photos taken during the work process on his Telegram channel. Among them are views of oceans bathed in sunlight and night cities of Saudi Arabia along the Red Sea coast. Kud-Sverchkov noted that although the view of Earth from space has become routine, he truly enjoyed working outside the station.

During operations aboard the International Space Station, specialists installed the Solntse-Teragers experimental equipment on the Zvezda module, dismantled Ekran-M samples from the Nauka module, and retrieved a Biorisk project container from the Poisk module. Initially, the spacewalk was planned to last 5 hours and 27 minutes, but an additional 40 minutes were required to fully complete the program.

Inside the station, cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev coordinated the crew's work. He assisted his colleagues in open space by operating the European ERA robotic manipulator.

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Abror Shuhratov
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