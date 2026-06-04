Uzbek Boxers Take the Lead in World Boxing Rankings

Legends of Uzbek boxing and skilled masters of the gloves continue to make their mark on the international stage. The international organization World Boxing as of June 2026, has released the updated official ranking of the world's boxers. Most joyfully for us, members of the Uzbekistan national team have secured 6 out of the existing 10 men's weight categories, holding first place as the undisputed leaders on the planet.

Our compatriots are maintaining their lead by leaving no chance to rivals in the -60, -65, -75, -80, -85, and -90 kg weight classes, once again clearly proving that the Uzbek boxing school is unrivaled in the world.

Men's Intensity: Absolute Dominance in Six Weight Classes!

Our representatives have firmly established themselves among the top three and the leaders. The performance of our compatriots recorded in the men's ranking is as follows:

-50 kg: Asilbek Jalilov (8th place), Shodiyor Meliqo‘ziyev (11th place).

-55 kg: Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (9th place), Samandar Olimov (11th place), Shahzod Muzaffarov (12th place).

-60 kg: Abdumalik Xalakov (1st place — World Leader) , Abdurahmon Mahmudjonov (10th place), Dilshod Abdumurodov (17th place), Madiyar Daniyarov (24th place).

-65 kg: Asadxo‘ja Mo‘ydinxo‘jayev (1st place — World Leader) , Abdulloh Madaminov (6th place), Adhamjon Muhiddinov (16th place).

-70 kg: Shavkatjon Boltayev (10th place), Muhammadazizbek Ismoilov (17th place).

-75 kg: Fazliddin Erkinboyev (1st place — World Leader) , Javohir Abdurahimov (4th place).

-80 kg: Javohir Ummataliyev (1st place — World Leader) , Fazliddin Erkinboyev (4th place), To‘rabek Xabibullayev (13th place).

-85 kg: Akmaljon Isroilov (1st place — World Leader) , Jasurbek Yo‘ldoshev (4th place).

-90 kg: To‘rabek Xabibullayev (1st place — World Leader) , Halimjon Mamasoliyev (5th place), Nusratbek Tohirov (14th place).

90+ kg (Super Heavyweight): Jahongir Zokirov (3rd place), Halimjon Mamasoliyev (12th place), Arman Maxanov (18th place).

Our Women Are Also Among the Elite

Uzbek female boxers, showcasing their skills in the ring, are competing worthily with the world's strongest glove masters and occupying top positions:

Weight Category Athlete Name and Ranking -48 kg Sabina Boboqulova (3rd place), Farzona Fozilova (8th place) -51 kg Feruza Kazakova (8th place), Gulsevar G‘aniyeva (12th place) -54 kg Nigina O‘ktamova (10th place), Feruza Kazakova (23rd place) -57 kg Xumorabonu Mamajonova (15th place) -60 kg Sitora Turdibekova (13th place) -65 kg Navbahor Xamidova (3rd place) -70 kg Aziza Zokirova (4th place) -75 kg Aziza Zokirova (6th place) -80 kg Ruxshona Parpiyeva (5th place), Sohiba Ro‘zmetova (15th place) 80+ kg Oltinoy Sotimboyeva (4th place)

Editorial Note: The conquest of the world rankings by our Golden Glove winners is the result of the high attention paid to sports, especially boxing, in our country and the tireless efforts of our athletes. We wish them continued victorious campaigns in upcoming major competitions.

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