Lamb Playing Dead Goes Viral Online (Video)

A video of an unusual lamb has caused a huge sensation on Chinese social media.

Reportedly, a Chinese farmer brought four lambs to the market to sell. Three of them were sold quickly. However, the fourth lamb began acting strangely as buyers approached.

It suddenly collapsed to the ground, lying motionless as if dead. Seeing this, buyers assumed the animal was sick and refused to buy it. Most amusingly, as soon as people walked away, the lamb immediately got up and started jumping around playfully as if nothing had happened.

The farmer recorded this bizarre incident and posted it online. The video quickly garnered millions of views, astonishing users.

The incident became so popular that the owner reportedly decided not to sell the lamb after all.