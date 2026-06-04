Florentino Perez confirms new Real Madrid transfers

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has shaken the football world by announcing the club's first major transfers for the upcoming season. Speaking ahead of the presidential elections, the 79-year-old leader confirmed that a defensive stalwart and a legendary manager will join the team if he remains in office. According to Perez, Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will become a member of the Madrid club as a free agent. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Diario AS, Perez stated: “We are working on these transfers. I can confidently say that if I remain president, Konate, one of the best defenders in the world, will defend the colors of Real Madrid from next season. He will not be the only top-level defender joining us.” He also revealed that Jose Mourinho has been chosen to manage the team.

According to reports, paperwork for these deals has been finalized. Insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Konate signed a four-year contract on Wednesday evening. Aurelien Tchouameni indirectly confirmed the news by liking a post on social media. Additionally, Inter star Denzel Dumfries is said to have reached an agreement with Real Madrid.

Alongside the new names, Perez also addressed the future of team star Vinicius Junior. Dismissing rumors of the Brazilian forward moving to other clubs, the president said: “Vini is one of the best players in the world and he is happy in Madrid. There is still time left on his contract, but I can say that Vinicius wants to stay and I want that too.”

These sensational statements came just days before the presidential election involving nearly 100,000 club members. Perez's rival, Enrique Riquelme, recently claimed that Erling Haaland wants to join the club. After a trophyless season, the return of names like Konate, Dumfries, and Jose Mourinho is expected to be a major trump card for Perez in the election campaign.