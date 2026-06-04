Andoni Iraola Takes Charge at Liverpool: Key Tasks Ahead

A new era is beginning at Liverpool. Following a disappointing season under Arne Slot, Andoni Iraola has been appointed as the new manager. This change brings fresh hope to the Reds, who failed to defend their Premier League title last season and suffered 12 defeats. The team had lost the fans' trust after heavy losses not only in domestic competitions but also against rivals like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Goal.com reports .

Sporting Director Richard Hughes has chosen a specialist he knows well. Iraola, who previously achieved historic results with a limited budget at Bournemouth, guiding them to sixth place, must now rebuild the Liverpool squad. His attacking style of football is seen as a key factor in lifting the gloom at Anfield. However, the Spanish coach has plenty of issues to resolve before the new season kicks off in August.

Iraola's first priority is the Alexander Isak situation. The Swedish striker, who arrived for a British record transfer fee, featured in only 13 matches last season due to injuries. Restoring the fitness and goal-scoring form of the forward, currently participating in the World Cup, is vital for the team's attacking line.

Additionally, the new manager must make a definitive decision regarding goalkeeper Alisson and determine the future of talented players like Florian Wirtz. Liverpool fans expect Iraola to deliver not just results, but also to restore the team's lost intensity. Isak's spectacular goal for Sweden against Norway could serve as a positive signal for the new boss.