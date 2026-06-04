Worldcoin: Overlooked Opportunity Amid AI IPO Wave

·80·Economy
Worldcoin: Overlooked Opportunity Amid AI IPO Wave

Arthur Hayes-founded investment firm Maelstrom predicts that the Worldcoin (WLD) token could rise to $5 in the coming months. Experts believe WLD serves as the primary proxy for the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the crypto market. Maelstrom researcher Lukas Ruppert notes that while the market stands on the brink of major IPOs in this sector, it is overlooking the most direct proxy asset. Cointelegraph.com reports .

The AI boom in the US is currently reaching its peak. OpenAI plans to go public in September 2026 and has confidentially filed an IPO prospectus with the SEC. The company aims to raise $60 billion at a $1 trillion valuation. Meanwhile, its competitor Anthropic has also filed IPO documents with a $965 billion valuation. These developments have driven the S&P 500 index to record highs.

Worldcoin is a project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, aiming to create a global digital identity system to distinguish humans from AI bots. Although WLD prices have trended downward since February, analysts expect changes in the token unlock schedule and large purchases to trigger a sharp price increase.

According to Ruppert, the price decline was caused by locked trades in March, but this is temporary. If companies like Eightco (ORBS) execute purchases using cash reserves to force short covering, it could trigger a cascading price surge.

WorldcoinOpenAICryptocurrencyInvestmentArtificial Intelligence
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