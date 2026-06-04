City Set to Sign Milan's Talented Goalkeeper

·190·Sport
City Set to Sign Milan's Talented Goalkeeper

As the summer transfer window approaches in European football, the hidden battles between major giants are heating up. Manchester City, the current English vice-champions, are on the verge of completing another promising transfer to secure their future. According to the latest reports from renowned Italian insider and sports journalist Nicolò Schira, Milan's talented 18-year-old goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni is just one step away from signing an official contract with the English giants.

Unless a serious unexpected twist occurs in the final moments, the talented shot-stopper will soon join the Citizens as a free agent.

Swift Decision and Farewell to Milan

Despite his young age, Alessandro Longoni, who has shown great skill among his peers, has firmly decided not to extend his current contract with the Rossoneri, which expires on June 30.

Longoni has progressed through the following stages in the Milan system so far:

  • Youth Team Career: Achieved consistent development within the club academy and youth squads;

  • Reserve Team Involvement: Played several significant matches for the club's reserve side.

However, due to fierce competition, he has yet to make his official debut for the Milan first team in Serie A. Now, he is looking to try his luck on English soil.

Last Season's Results for Both Teams

The concluded football year played out differently for these two major clubs. While Pep Guardiola's Manchester City secured a strong second place in the intense battles of the English Premier League (EPL), Milan failed to show the expected consistency in Italian Serie A and were forced to finish the season in fifth place.

Foundation for the Future: Enzo Maresca rates the skills of the young, tall Italian goalkeeper highly and aims to develop him into the team's future number one. This deal, executed as a free transfer, is seen as another financial and tactical victory for the Citizens' management.

Stay with us on Zamin for the latest transfer bombs in European football, unexpected deals, and the hottest, most exciting news about your favorite teams!

Manchester CityAC MilanAlessandro LongoniNicolò SchiraPep GuardiolaEnzo Maresca
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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