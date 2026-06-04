Nearly Nine Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Tashkent Region

Law enforcement agencies are successfully implementing systematic and prompt measures to preserve peace and stability in our country and combat disasters that threaten public health. During another large-scale special operation conducted in the Tashkent Region in cooperation between the State Security Service (SSS) and Border Troops, the circulation of a large batch of narcotic substances was halted.

During the rapid operation, a Tracker car traveling at high speed along the Tashkent–Fergana route was stopped and inspected.

Rapid inspection and exposure of the illicit cargo

During a lawful search of the suspicious vehicle's cargo compartment, it was found to contain a total weight of 8 kilograms 913 grams of hashish intended for the black market, which was seized in the presence of witnesses.

It was revealed that the courier behind the wheel was a citizen born in 1990, residing in the city of Fergana, who had previously been held criminally liable. Investigations determined that these narcotic substances had been smuggled into our country from a neighboring state via clandestine routes. The detained individual was supposed to safely deliver this large consignment to his place of residence. Furthermore, during a thorough search of the car's interior, a separate quantity of narcotics carried for personal use was also found on the driver's person.

Crime inevitably leads to punishment

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated under relevant articles regarding this incident, and investigative actions are underway. Search operations continue to identify other members of the criminal chain.

Important appeal from the SSS: The State Security Service calls on all citizens who care about the future of our country and the health of our children to remain vigilant. If you witness any suspicious activities related to the illegal trade or circulation of narcotic substances, please immediately call the short number 1520 to report it. The anonymity and confidentiality of informants are fully guaranteed by the state.

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