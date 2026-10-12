Naoya Inoue to Step into the Ring Against Undefeated Jesse Rodriguez

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Naoya Inoue to Step into the Ring Against Undefeated Jesse Rodriguez

One of the brightest stars in the professional boxing world, undisputed super bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue has officially announced the name of his next opponent. The Japanese superstar will face undefeated American Jesse Rodriguez, who currently holds the WBA Super belt.

In an interview given during a boxing evening in South Korea (while attending the bout of his clubmate and sparring partner Taku Kuwahara), Inoue noted that preparations for this match have already begun. This historic mega-fight is scheduled to take place in March 2027.

Two Undefeated Champions in the Ring: Numbers and Status

This clash is rated as the pinnacle of modern boxing, as both boxers stepping into the ring have not yet tasted defeat in their careers:

  • Jesse Rodriguez (24-0, 17 KO): The American glove master, who will turn 27 early next year, has already managed to capture championship belts in three weight classes (from 50.8 kg to 53.5 kg) and triumphed in all 24 of his fights;

  • Naoya Inoue (33-0, 27 KO): The 33-year-old Japanese boxer nicknamed "The Monster" has achieved world championships across five different weight classes (from 49 kg to 55.3 kg).

A Rare Milestone in History: A Status Only Matched by Crawford and Usyk

Naoya Inoue's standing in modern boxing has placed him among the greatest fighters:

  • Two-Division Undisputed Champion: He is one of the rare athletes to become an undisputed world champion in two different weight classes during the era of the four main belts (WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO);

  • The Elite Trio: In the history of modern boxing, only three legends have achieved this unbelievable feat — Terence Crawford, Oleksandr Usyk, and Naoya Inoue.

The expected clash of two invincible knockout artists in the spring of 2027 is anticipated to be one of the most uncompromising confrontations not only of the year, but of recent years.

Naoya InoueJesse RodriguezWBA Super2027 boxing match
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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