3.5-meter shark gets stuck in a canal in South Korea (video)

A 3.5-meter shark found itself in an unusual situation in the North Port area of Busan, South Korea. It entered an artificial canal near the port on September 18 and, despite several attempts to reach the open sea, has not been able to fully exit the canal. This was reported by the Associated Press.

Based on its appearance and size, experts suspect the shark might be a mako shark. It is believed that it entered the canal in search of food.

Initially, officials attempted to drive the shark toward the open sea by directing water currents using boats. However, it avoided the boats and remained inside the canal. Later, an attempt was made to guide it to the sea using a special net 50 meters long and 6.8 meters high.

However, the second attempt was also not fully successful. The operation was suspended because the net snagged on the bottom of the canal and the shark was reluctant to move. On October 3, it was reported that the shark had re-entered the canal.

The unusual incident sparked great interest among Busan residents and tourists. By October 3, it was reported that over 700,000 people had visited the port area to see the shark.

Currently, officials are looking for ways to safely return the shark to the open sea. Meanwhile, experts hope it will leave the canal naturally due to changes in water levels and currents.