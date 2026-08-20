The Most Expensive Showdown in History: Naoya Inoue vs Jesse Rodriguez

One of the most anticipated and talked-about superfights in professional boxing in recent years is taking shape. Two giant arenas in Japan have been reserved for a clash between Naoya Inoue, the undisputed super bantamweight champion and No. 1 fighter in The Ring P4P rankings, and 26-year-old American champion Jesse Rodriguez, ranked fourth. What record-breaking purses is the Riyadh Season project, led by Saudi investor Turki Alalshikh, offering the boxers?

Riyadh Season in Japan: Two massive stadium options

Inoue’s team initially planned to stage the bout at Nagoya’s 17,000-seat IG Arena. However, after Turki Alalshikh became involved, the event reached an unprecedented scale:

Mizuho PayPay Dome (Fukuoka): The 40,000-seat stadium has been reserved for February. In 1993, it hosted a wrestling show attended by 55,000 people.

Tokyo Dome (Tokyo): The legendary 57,000-seat arena has been booked as a backup option for March. Naoya Inoue held his previous fight against Junto Nakatani at this venue.

Inoue–Rodriguez Superfight: Key Facts and Figures

Metric Naoya Inoue (Japan) Jesse Rodriguez (USA) Ranking The Ring P4P: No. 1 The Ring P4P: No. 4 Status Undisputed super bantamweight champion World champion at lightweight (26 years old) Weight terms Accepts the fight at his own weight Ready to move up in weight for Inoue Proposed purse $31+ million (Around five times more than Rodriguez) $6.2+ million (More than 1 billion yen) Promoter Turki Alalshikh (Riyadh Season) Turki Alalshikh (Riyadh Season)

Unification bout with Medina and the final decision

Although Riyadh Season is offering astronomically lucrative financial terms, Jesse Rodriguez’s team has not yet given an official final response.

The reason is that the American boxer is planning an important unification bout against WBO champion Christian Medina at the end of the year. If Rodriguez passes that test successfully, one of the biggest boxing events in history is expected to take place in Japan in early 2027.

Do you think the young, technically gifted Jesse Rodriguez can move up in weight and defeat Naoya Inoue, nicknamed “The Monster,” in his own country, or will the Japanese boxer’s dominance continue?

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