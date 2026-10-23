Hot evening at the Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan representatives enter the battle for medals

·31·Sport
Hot evening at the Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan representatives enter the battle for medals

The Youth Boxing World Championships is entering its most intense and uncompromising phase. The competition program includes the next round of sixteenth-final and quarter-final bouts, and today 6 members of the Uzbekistan national team will step into the ring in fierce battles for the world crown.

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, our compatriots will step into the ring during the day against renowned punchers from the continent and the world, including representatives of Russia and the USA.

Today's match schedule and our compatriots' opponents

Fans will witness the clashes of the following pairs throughout the day:

  • -48 kg: Mukhtasar Aliyeva — Banuchichak Nasirli (Azerbaijan) | Ring "B", 17:30

  • -57 kg: Robiya Ravshanova — Besma Bahri (Algeria) | Ring "A", 19:00

  • -70 kg: Maftuna Yangiyeva — Alexandra Kosheleva (Russia) | Ring "A", 22:15

  • -85 kg: Sardorbek Bakhromkhodjayev — Ioannis Poumpouridis (Greece) | Ring "A", 22:45

  • -90 kg: Asadbek Sultanboyev — Temirsultan Temirsultanov (Russia) | Ring "B", 23:15

  • +90 kg: Islam Salikhov — Stevart Reid (USA) | Ring "B", 23:45

Start time of the fights

The bouts will be organized in two sessions according to Tashkent time:

  • Day session: Starts at 17:00;

  • Evening session: Continues at 21:00.

Today's matches of the members of the Uzbekistan youth national team are of crucial importance in determining the fate of the medal tally and top places in the tournament.

Youth Boxing World ChampionshipUzbekistan Boxing FederationUzbekistan youth national team
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Young Uzbek sambo wrestlers win 5 medals at the World ChampionshipYoung Uzbek sambo wrestlers win 5 medals at the World Championship4 October 23:56Asian Games: Uzbek boxers take second place with 7 medalsAsian Games: Uzbek boxers take second place with 7 medals2 October 15:49Golden day at the Asian Games: 3 of our boxers will enter the ring for the championship tomorrowGolden day at the Asian Games: 3 of our boxers will enter the ring for the championship tomorrow1 October 19:43“The quarterfinals are ours!”: Shavkatjon Boltaev achieves a bright victory at the Asian Games“The quarterfinals are ours!”: Shavkatjon Boltaev achieves a bright victory at the Asian Games24 September 12:04Feruza Kazakova starts the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games with a sensational victoryFeruza Kazakova starts the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games with a sensational victory24 September 11:28Final roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announcedFinal roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announced17 September 22:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran