Hot evening at the Boxing World Championships: Uzbekistan representatives enter the battle for medals

The Youth Boxing World Championships is entering its most intense and uncompromising phase. The competition program includes the next round of sixteenth-final and quarter-final bouts, and today 6 members of the Uzbekistan national team will step into the ring in fierce battles for the world crown.

According to the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, our compatriots will step into the ring during the day against renowned punchers from the continent and the world, including representatives of Russia and the USA.

Today's match schedule and our compatriots' opponents

Fans will witness the clashes of the following pairs throughout the day:

-48 kg: Mukhtasar Aliyeva — Banuchichak Nasirli (Azerbaijan) | Ring "B", 17:30

-57 kg: Robiya Ravshanova — Besma Bahri (Algeria) | Ring "A", 19:00

-70 kg: Maftuna Yangiyeva — Alexandra Kosheleva (Russia) | Ring "A", 22:15

-85 kg: Sardorbek Bakhromkhodjayev — Ioannis Poumpouridis (Greece) | Ring "A", 22:45

-90 kg: Asadbek Sultanboyev — Temirsultan Temirsultanov (Russia) | Ring "B", 23:15

+90 kg: Islam Salikhov — Stevart Reid (USA) | Ring "B", 23:45

Start time of the fights

The bouts will be organized in two sessions according to Tashkent time:

Day session: Starts at 17:00 ;

Evening session: Continues at 21:00.

Today's matches of the members of the Uzbekistan youth national team are of crucial importance in determining the fate of the medal tally and top places in the tournament.