Young Uzbek sambo wrestlers win 5 medals at the World Championship

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Young Uzbek sambo wrestlers win 5 medals at the World Championship

The prestigious World Sambo Championship among youth, juniors, and cadets is underway in Thessaloniki, Greece. Bringing together the world's strongest young sambo wrestlers, the tournament saw members of the Uzbekistan youth national team participate successfully, recording high results from the very first days of the competition.

Following yesterday's uncompromising bouts in the youth category, our compatriots won a total of 5 medals: 1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze.

Islom Abduzokirov — continental-grade skill and world gold

The brightest result of the day was recorded by our talented wrestler Islom Abduzokirov. Defeating his opponents at all stages in a confident manner, he rose to the highest step of the podium and secured the first gold medal of this world championship for the Uzbekistan national team.

Another promising athlete of ours, Ozodbek Atoyev, made it all the way to the final battle, which took place under intense and equal competition, and officially claimed the silver medal.

Combat sambo and the ranks of medalists

Among the athletes who contributed bronze medals to our team's treasury, combat sambo masters made a significant contribution:

  • Gold medal: Islom Abduzokirov;

  • Silver medal: Ozodbek Atoyev;

  • Bronze medals:

    • Asadbek Matyoqubov;

    • Baxtjan Mamutov (combat sambo);

    • Doniyor Muminov (combat sambo).

Now it's the cadets' turn: The struggle continues

The uncompromising bouts at the world championship in Thessaloniki do not stop. Today, the tournament will launch the qualifying and decisive matches among cadets.

Uzbekistan's young hopefuls' such brilliant result on the first day will undoubtedly serve as an important spiritual and psychological boost for the cadet national team stepping onto the mat in today's matches.

World ChampionshipThessalonikiUzbekistan youth national teamIslom Abduzokirov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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