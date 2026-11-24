The Russian Boxing Federation has been granted full membership status in the international organization World Boxing. This decision, approved at a congress held in Panama on November 20, allows the Russian side to participate in the activities of the international organization on equal terms with other national federations. This is, first and foremost, an important step for the Russian Boxing Federation toward increasing its influence in international sports governance. The federation can now cast votes on issues included in the agenda at World Boxing congresses. The Russian Federation's membership was approved by a majority vote Andrey Istomin, Deputy Secretary General of the Russian Federation, provided information about the results of the Panama congress in a video released by the organization's press service.

"We participated in the congress on behalf of the Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation. Many issues were reviewed over the course of two days. The most important result for us is that the Russian Boxing Federation has become a full member of World Boxing with the votes of the majority of countries," said Istomin. He emphasized that full membership was the most significant outcome for the federation. What opportunities does full membership provide? According to the World Boxing statutes, national federations with full member status enjoy voting rights at the organization's congresses. This enables them to participate in the decision-making process regarding the future of international boxing, the organization's governance, and competitions. According to official World Boxing data, the organization has membership categories including full, provisional, and affiliate status. Full members are entitled to vote at the congress. The organization operates on the principle of "one country, one vote."