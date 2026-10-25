Uzbekistan advances to the World Championship semi-finals with 8 boxers

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Uzbekistan advances to the World Championship semi-finals with 8 boxers

The prestigious youth World Boxing Championship in Budva, Montenegro, is currently in full swing. At the tournament where the world's strongest young masters of the leather glove are competing, the Uzbekistan youth national team has demonstrated high preparation and skill, securing a spot in the decisive semi-final stage and guaranteeing at least bronze medals.

Uzbekistan among the leaders: Semi-final statistics

According to official information provided by the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, our compatriots are neck-and-neck with the world's strongest national teams in terms of the number of semi-finalists:

  • Fierce competition with Russia and Kazakhstan: The highest number of semi-finalists in the competition belongs to Russia (9), Uzbekistan (8), and Kazakhstan (8);

  • Surpassing Europe and America: Representatives of the Uzbek boxing school are well ahead of boxing powerhouses such as Ireland (6), the USA (5), China (5), England (4), and Cuba (1);

  • March towards gold medals: All our boxers who reached the semi-finals have already guaranteed at least a bronze medal of the World Championship in their weight categories, and the main goal now is the finals and gold medals.

Ranking of countries that reached the semi-finals (by number of boxers):

  • Russia — 9

  • Uzbekistan — 8

  • Kazakhstan — 8

  • Ireland — 6

  • USA, China — 5 each

  • England, Brazil, Ukraine, India — 4 each

  • Algeria, Italy — 3 each

  • Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan — 2 each

  • Cuba, Argentina, Armenia, Spain, Iran, Greece, Georgia, Scotland, Hungary, Canada, Japan, Venezuela, Turkey — 1 each.

The decisive semi-final bouts of the tournament will start in the coming hours, and our compatriots will step into the ring for a ticket to the final.

Youth World Boxing ChampionshipBudvaUzbekistan Boxing Federation
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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