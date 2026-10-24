One of the most intense and sensational matches of the week took place in the 8th round of the Premier League. Birmingham's Aston Villa club hosted one of the current giants, Manchester City, and unexpectedly won with a score of 2:1 .

Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov started for the Manchester side and played the full 90 minutes in the center of defense.

Jackson's brace and Haaland's quick response

The match at Villa Park began with high intensity and fierce attacks from the opening minutes:

Early goal: The hosts managed to open the scoring in the 6th minute — Nicolas Jackson took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense and found the net (1:0);

Haaland equalizes: At the start of the second half, the visitors increased their pressure, and in the 52nd minute, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland leveled the score to 1:1;

Winning goal: However, just eight minutes later, in the 60th minute, Nicolas Jackson scored his second goal, becoming the author of the winner that secured a vital 3 points for the Birmingham side.

Abdukodir Khusanov in the center of defense

Uzbekistan's young talent Abdukodir Khusanov once again Manchester Citytried to justify the trust as a key player in the defensive line. Although he thwarted several dangerous attacks during the clash, the 'Citizens' were forced to leave empty-handed.

Match report:

Premier League. Round 8

Aston Villa— Manchester City2:1