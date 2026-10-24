How Aston Villa defeated Manchester City in Birmingham (video)

·139·Sport
How Aston Villa defeated Manchester City in Birmingham (video)

One of the most intense and sensational matches of the week took place in the 8th round of the Premier League. Birmingham's Aston Villa club hosted one of the current giants, Manchester City, and unexpectedly won with a score of 2:1 .

Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Khusanov started for the Manchester side and played the full 90 minutes in the center of defense.

Jackson's brace and Haaland's quick response

The match at Villa Park began with high intensity and fierce attacks from the opening minutes:

  • Early goal: The hosts managed to open the scoring in the 6th minute — Nicolas Jackson took advantage of a gap in the opponent's defense and found the net (1:0);

  • Haaland equalizes: At the start of the second half, the visitors increased their pressure, and in the 52nd minute, Norwegian striker Erling Haaland leveled the score to 1:1;

  • Winning goal: However, just eight minutes later, in the 60th minute, Nicolas Jackson scored his second goal, becoming the author of the winner that secured a vital 3 points for the Birmingham side.

Abdukodir Khusanov in the center of defense

Uzbekistan's young talent Abdukodir Khusanov once again Manchester Citytried to justify the trust as a key player in the defensive line. Although he thwarted several dangerous attacks during the clash, the 'Citizens' were forced to leave empty-handed.

Match report:

Premier League. Round 8

Aston VillaManchester City2:1

  • Goals: Jackson 6, 60 — Haaland 52.

  • Aston Villa: Suzuki, Maatsen, Torres, Cash (55), Lindelöf, McGinn (Buendía, 66), Manzambi (Barkley, 66), Edward (Mbae, 59), Kamara, Gomes (Goretzka, 82), Jackson (Maio, 82).

  • Manchester City: Donnarumma, Guéhi (Lewis, 46), Dias, Khusanov, Gvardiol, Cherki (Foden, 46), Ndiaye (McAdoo, 69), Fernandes, Doku, Anderson (74), Haaland.

Aston VillaManchester CityAbdukodir KhusanovErling HaalandNicolas Jackson
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

First Defeat: Who Did Experts Criticize Most in the Manchester City Squad?First Defeat: Who Did Experts Criticize Most in the Manchester City Squad?Yesterday 19:47Ruben Dias speaks about the painful defeat against Aston VillaRuben Dias speaks about the painful defeat against Aston VillaYesterday 20:08Maresca discusses 4-year winless streak at Aston Villa and first defeatMaresca discusses 4-year winless streak at Aston Villa and first defeatYesterday 19:26Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryAston Villa vs Manchester City: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryYesterday 15:18Why is Enzo Maresca worried about Aston Villa's movement without the ball?Why is Enzo Maresca worried about Aston Villa's movement without the ball?22 October 22:41Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealedErling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed20 October 12:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran