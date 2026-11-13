Shining after leaving Chelsea: Aston Villa striker named best in October

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Shining after leaving Chelsea: Aston Villa striker named best in October

The organizers of the English Premier League have officially announced the best player who stood out in October. According to the decision, the Aston Villa striker Nicolas Jackson was recognized as the Premier League Player of the Month for October.

Brilliant performances and goals in October

The 25-year-old Senegalese striker, who moved from Chelsea to Aston Villa during the summer transfer window, did not take long to prove himself at his new club. In October, in the English championship, he appeared in 4 matches and managed to score 4 goals against his opponents.

In particular, his brace in the important match against one of the giants — Manchester City (2:1) was highly praised by fans and experts. He also scored one goal each in the matches against Brentford (2:2) and Fulham (1:1).

Nicolas Jackson's stats

Data and details

Recognition

Premier League Player of the Month for October

October statistics

4 matches, 4 goals

Most memorable match

Brace against Manchester City

Overall results this season

14 matches in all competitions, 9 goals and 1 assist

Overall season results and league table position

In total, Nicolas has already managed to become the author of 9 goals and 1 assist in 14 matches across all competitions this season. His activity and productivity in attack are having a major positive impact on Aston Villa's overall game. Currently, Aston Villa, performing consistently in the league, has 13 points and occupies 10th place in the league table.

Do you think Nicolas Jackson's current form for Aston Villa will allow the team to reach the European qualification zone by the end of the season? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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