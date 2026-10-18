"Aston Villa" defeats "Newcastle" away from home

In the 7th round of the English Premier League, visiting "Aston Villa" secured a narrow and crucial 1:0 victory against a combative "Newcastle" side.

In a tense encounter at St James' Park, the Birmingham club capitalized on their scoring opportunity, maintained a flawless defense, and returned home with all 3 points.

The decisive moment in the 36th minute and the fate of the three points

The fate of the match was decided in the first half:

The winning goal by Manzambi: In the 36th minute, an active attack by the visitors ended in a goal — Manzambi accurately hit the opponent's net, putting the Birmingham side ahead;

"Magpies" pressure and fruitless attempts: "Newcastle" exerted active pressure throughout the game to equalize, but the goal guarded by Suzuki remained intact; Tactical defense: "Aston Villa's" coaching staff strengthened the defensive line with second-half substitutions and preserved the winning score.



Match protocol

EPL. Round 7

"Newcastle" — "Aston Villa" 0:1

Goal: Manzambi (36).

"Newcastle": Gornichek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Nico González, Joelinton (Burn, 90), Willock (Osula, 56), Barnes, Wissa, Fernández-Pardo (Touré, 56).

"Aston Villa": Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka (Torres, 77), Cash, Lindelöf, Mings, Kamara, Gomes (Barkley, 72), Alisson (McGinn, 46), Manzambi, Buendía (Goretzka, 72), Jackson.

Standings situation

Following this away victory, the points distribution in the middle of the table has tightened: