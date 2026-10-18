"Aston Villa" defeats "Newcastle" away from home
In the 7th round of the English Premier League, visiting "Aston Villa" secured a narrow and crucial 1:0 victory against a combative "Newcastle" side.
In a tense encounter at St James' Park, the Birmingham club capitalized on their scoring opportunity, maintained a flawless defense, and returned home with all 3 points.
The decisive moment in the 36th minute and the fate of the three points
The fate of the match was decided in the first half:
The winning goal by Manzambi: In the 36th minute, an active attack by the visitors ended in a goal — Manzambi accurately hit the opponent's net, putting the Birmingham side ahead;
"Magpies" pressure and fruitless attempts: "Newcastle" exerted active pressure throughout the game to equalize, but the goal guarded by Suzuki remained intact;
Tactical defense: "Aston Villa's" coaching staff strengthened the defensive line with second-half substitutions and preserved the winning score.
Match protocol
EPL. Round 7
"Newcastle" — "Aston Villa" 0:1
Goal: Manzambi (36).
"Newcastle": Gornichek, Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Nico González, Joelinton (Burn, 90), Willock (Osula, 56), Barnes, Wissa, Fernández-Pardo (Touré, 56).
"Aston Villa": Suzuki, Wan-Bissaka (Torres, 77), Cash, Lindelöf, Mings, Kamara, Gomes (Barkley, 72), Alisson (McGinn, 46), Manzambi, Buendía (Goretzka, 72), Jackson.
Standings situation
Following this away victory, the points distribution in the middle of the table has tightened:
"Aston Villa" rises to 12th place: Thanks to the gained 3 points, the Birmingham club brought their tally to 8 points, occupying the 12th position;
"Newcastle" in 11th position: Having gathered the same 8 points, the "magpies" remain in 11th place due to goal difference.
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