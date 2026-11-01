Stalemate at Villa Park: Suzuki's own goal denies Aston Villa victory

In an exciting clash held in Birmingham as part of the 9th round of the English Premier League, Aston Villa hosted the London club Fulham at their home ground. In a tense battle at Villa Park, both sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

Although the deadlock was broken by the hosts' new striker Nicolas Jackson, an unexpected own goal in the second half gifted the visitors a point.

Match Chronicle: Jackson's skill and Suzuki's misfortune

The match was characterized by active attacks from both teams from the opening minutes:

Jackson opens the scoring (39th minute): Increasing the pressure towards the end of the first half, Aston Villa achieved their goal — Nicolas Jackson showed composure inside the penalty area to open the scoring (1-0);

The decisive own goal (64th minute): During one of the Londoners' attacks as they pushed for an equalizer in the second half, host goalkeeper Zion Suzuki unexpectedly scored an own goal — 1-1;

Final pressure: Although Unai Emery made several attacking substitutions in the remaining minutes, they were unable to score a second goal past Bernd Leno.

Situation in the league table

This draw affected the teams' positions in the league table as follows:

Aston Villa in the top ten: The Birmingham side brought their points tally to 12 and currently sit in 9th place in the league table;

Fulham in 15th place: Having secured a valuable away point, the 'Cottagers' brought their total to 9 points, occupying 15th place.

Protocol and line-ups

EPL. Matchday 9

Aston Villa — Fulham 1:1

Goals: Jackson (39) — Suzuki (64, own goal).

Starting line-ups: