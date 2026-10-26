Javohir Sindorov to participate in $425,000 super-tournament in St. Louis

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Javohir Sindorov to participate in $425,000 super-tournament in St. Louis

Uzbekistan's young grandmaster and world chess championship contender Javohir Sindorov will participate in the prestigious "Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown" tournament starting in St. Louis, USA, ahead of his decisive match against reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju in November. This was reported by ChessBase, one of the most reliable platforms in the chess world.

The competition, which will take place from October 27–29, brings together four of the world's strongest elite grandmasters and features a total prize fund of $425,000.

Elite opponents and a final rehearsal before the battle with Gukesh

This tournament in St. Louis serves as a key test for Sindorov ahead of his historic world championship match in November:

  • Opponents — the world's top stars: The Uzbek chess player will face off against America's strongest grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana, as well as India's rising star Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu;

  • 18 intense games: Each grandmaster will play a total of 18 uncompromising rapid chess matches;

  • Road to the world crown: As is known, in November, Javohir Sindorov will sit at the board against the reigning Indian world champion Gukesh Dommaraju to compete for the chess crown in both classical and rapid formats. The St. Louis matches will demonstrate his mental and tactical preparation.

The secret of the "Clutch" system: Intrigue until the last second

A unique aspect of the tournament is its special scoring order:

  • Increasing points: The value of points awarded for a win increases steadily with each passing day of the competition;

  • Opportunity for a comeback: Such an unusual regulation allows players who are trailing to seize the lead and drastically change the tournament standings with decisive blows, even on the final day;

  • Maximum entertainment: The "Clutch" format forces grandmasters to take risks until the very last second and play aggressively for the win.

Tournament fact sheet: "Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown"

Indicator

Details

Tournament Name

Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown

Dates

October 27–29, 2026

Location

St. Louis, USA

Prize Fund

$425,000 USD

Participants

Javohir Sindorov (Uzbekistan), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Fabiano Caruana (USA), Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu (India)

Game Format

Rapid Chess, 18 games total

This prestigious competition will be a great opportunity for Sindorov not only to fight for a large prize fund but also to reach peak physical and mental form for the most important historic clash in November.

Javohir SindorovClutch Chess: Champions ShowdownGukesh Dommarajuchess
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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