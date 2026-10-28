Before the World Crown: Javokhir Sindarov starts the super-tournament in St. Louis undefeated

·47·Sport
Before the World Crown: Javokhir Sindarov starts the super-tournament in St. Louis undefeated

Young Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov has made a successful start at the prestigious Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown 2026 tournament, which kicked off in St. Louis, considered the chess capital of the USA.

For our compatriot, this competition serves as the final and most serious preparation stage ahead of the historic World Crown match against the current world champion from India, Gukesh Dommaraju. In this tournament, which features a total prize fund of $425,000, four of the world's strongest elite grandmasters have gathered at the board to compete for the top prize.

First day results: Undefeated streak and 2nd place

Javokhir Sindarov played a total of 6 games on the first day of the competition and did not lose a single one:

  • Victory over Praggnanandhaa: In the first round, he won the first game against the famous Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and drew the second (1.5:0.5);

  • Compromise with Fabiano Caruana: In the second round, both games against the tournament host and USA's No. 1 chess player, Fabiano Caruana, ended in a draw (1:1);

  • Clash with Hikaru Nakamura: In the final 3rd round of the day, a draw was also chosen in both games against Hikaru Nakamura, one of the world's strongest masters in rapid and blitz (1:1);

  • Standings: Based on the results of the first day, Sindarov has accumulated 3.5 points and is in sole 2nd place in the tournament table, earning an initial bonus of $1,000. Hikaru Nakamura took the lead with 4 points.

Tournament table and point distribution (after Day 1)

Rank

Grandmaster

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Total Points

Bonus Prize

1

Hikaru Nakamura (USA)

1.5

1.5

1.0

4.0

$2,000

2

Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan)

1.5

1.0

1.0

3.5

$1,000

3

Fabiano Caruana (USA)

0.5

1.0

1.0

2.5

$1,000

4

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India)

0.5

0.5

1.0

2.0

$1,000

The main intrigue of the tournament rules: Point values increase day by day

The Clutch Chess format is distinguished by its uncompromising and unexpected regulations:

  • Regulations and time control: Each participant will compete in a total of 18 rapid games during the tournament. The time control is 10 minutes for each player plus a 5-second increment per move;

  • Increasing value of victory: The most important aspect of the competition is that while 1 point is awarded for a win on Day 1, a win on Day 2 brings 2 points, and on the decisive Day 3, a win brings 3 points;

  • The fight is still ahead: This system means that a single victory on the final day is equivalent to three victories on the first day, guaranteeing that the main championship battle is still to come.

Javokhir Sindarov's confident and calm play against world chess stars demonstrates that he has arrived in top athletic form for the upcoming World Crown match.

Javokhir SindarovClutch Chess: Champions ShowdownChessGukesh Dommaraju
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Javohir Sindarov to compete in $425,000 tournament in the USAJavohir Sindarov to compete in $425,000 tournament in the USA26 October 16:26Javohir Sindorov to participate in $425,000 super-tournament in St. LouisJavohir Sindorov to participate in $425,000 super-tournament in St. Louis26 October 18:36FIDE announces championship match between Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh DommaradjuFIDE announces championship match between Javokhir Sindarov and Gukesh Dommaradju3 October 07:22Javohir Sindarov surprised everyone by showing Nakamura the move that could have brought him victory (video)Javohir Sindarov surprised everyone by showing Nakamura the move that could have brought him victory (video)Yesterday 16:18Bodhana Sivanandan breaks 38-year record in chess historyBodhana Sivanandan breaks 38-year record in chess history25 October 14:19A miracle in world chess: Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the historical rankingA miracle in world chess: Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the historical ranking23 October 09:25
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester