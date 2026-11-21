A message dedicated to Ronaldo's 986th goal was published on the official page of the Portugal national team.

The Portugal national team's official social media pages did not remain indifferent to Ronaldo's latest goal. Alluding to the striker's historic goal, the team posted a short but noteworthy message.

The 41-year-old Portuguese star scored against Al-Ahli in the Saudi Arabia league, bringing his career total to 986. His team lost the match 1-3.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached his 986th career goal. The Portugal national team responded to the striker's latest milestone in a unique way, reminding everyone how many goals are left until the historic 1,000-goal mark. However, Ronaldo's latest goal could not save Al-Nassr from defeat.

“986 down. 14 to go,” the national team's post read.

This message once again reminded football fans how close one of the biggest goals in Ronaldo's professional career — the historic 1,000-goal mark — has become.

For now, the Portuguese star needs 14 more goals to reach this result. The fact that he is still playing at a high level at his age and at this stage of his career only increases interest in this milestone.

Ronaldo could have scored a brace, but missed a penalty

In the match against Al-Ahli, Ronaldo not only scored but also had the chance to secure a brace in a short period.

The Portuguese striker had the opportunity to take a penalty. However, his shot from the 11-meter spot hit the post and bounced back into play.

Thus, Ronaldo missed the chance to score his second goal within four minutes. His only goal in the match was not enough to save Al-Nassr from defeat — the team lost 1-3.

Ronaldo had announced his retirement from the national team

As a reminder, at the beginning of November, Ronaldo announced that he had ended his career with the Portugal national team. Prior to this, there were reports of a disagreement between him and club head coach Jorge Jesus.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo continues to increase his goal tally at the club level. Now, the football world is watching with great interest to see when he will reach the historic 1,000-goal mark.

986 goals is a massive achievement. But for Ronaldo, there is still one more important task: scoring the remaining 14 goals to reach one of the most sensational milestones in football history.