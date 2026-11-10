Usyk, Fury, Joshua and Jalolov: Uzbek boxing star enters WBO top four

Two-time Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov, competing in the professional heavyweight division, has made a massive leap in the updated official rankings by the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Following a significant and tough victory over Britain's Solomon Dacres, our compatriot immediately climbed 3 spots to reach 4th place in the rankings. This brings Bakhodir even closer to mandatory challenger status for a world championship belt.

The London test and 18th victory

Jalolov's rise in the rankings was driven by his headline fight in London on October 17:

A difficult clash in London: The Uzbek master of the ring engaged in an uncompromising battle against local contender Solomon Dacres in the British ring, winning by a unanimous decision after the full duration of the bout;

Absolute record: 32-year-old Bakhodir continues his undefeated streak in the professional ring. He has won all 18 of his fights, with 15 of his opponents knocked out before the final bell.

WBO heavyweight rankings: The elite lineup

Jalolov now stands alongside the most famous grandees of world boxing, who command millions of fans:

Rank / Status Boxer Country Professional status World Champion (Title Holder) Daniel Dubois Great Britain Official WBO World Champion №1 (Ranking leader) Oleksandr Usyk Ukraine Main contender for undisputed championship №2 Tyson Fury Great Britain Former world champion №3 Anthony Joshua Great Britain Former two-time world champion №4 Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan New member of the top four (+3 spots)

The road to the belt: What awaits Bakhodir?

Currently, the WBO championship belt belongs to Britain's Daniel Dubois. For Bakhodir Jalolov, having reached the 4th spot in the rankings, this opens the door to great prospects: