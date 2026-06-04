Chieftec Unveils The Big One and Vista Max Cases for 4 GPUs at Computex

At Computex 2026, Chieftec showcased two new cases: the Vista Max (GX-30B-OP) in ATX Tower format and The Big One (BA-30B-OP) in E-ATX Tower format. While the first model focuses on stylish design and efficient cooling, the second is designed for workstations and server configurations. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The Vista Max is an enlarged version of the previous Vista model, equipped with four 140 mm fans with ARGB lighting. A distinctive feature is the presence of two synchronized power buttons—one on the front panel and the other on the top. Additionally, the lower front part of the case allows for installing an extra fan with an adjustable angle.

The Big One case is designed for professional users and supports motherboards up to E-ATX size. It features eight expansion slots for multiple PCIe cards, allowing the installation of up to four graphics cards simultaneously. A special vertical support is also installed inside the case to hold heavy graphics cards.

Both new models can accommodate modern graphics cards up to 420 mm in length. The Big One has an additional exhaust fan installed on the rear, which may partially block the graphics card ports. The manufacturer stated that the price of The Big One case will be around 150 euros.