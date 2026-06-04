Apple Announces $1.4 Trillion in Sales Through App Store

Apple announced the annual report of the App Store ecosystem on the eve of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) taking place next week. According to the tech giant, the total transactions and sales volume through the App Store in 2025 exceeded $1.4 trillion. This figure is significantly higher than last year's result of $1.3 trillion. Techcrunch.com reports .

The company notes that 90% of this huge amount consists of transactions where no commission was paid to Apple. According to the report, $1.1 trillion accounted for sales of physical goods and services, while $149 billion went to digital products. Sales of digital goods increased from $131 billion last year, and it is in this area that Apple takes a commission of 15% to 30%, depending on the business size and type.

In addition, in-app advertising revenue reached $151 billion in 2025. The App Store platform is used by an average of 850 million users from 175 countries worldwide every week. Apple specifically notes that 40 of the top 100 most popular apps have artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and they are showing faster growth compared to other apps.

This report lays the groundwork for major upcoming announcements within WWDC, including updates to the Siri system and deep integration of AI technologies into operating systems. Regarding regional growth, sales through the App Store have doubled in China and increased more than threefold in the US and Europe over the past six years.