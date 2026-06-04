ITER Project Ahead of Schedule: World's Largest Fusion Reactor

Construction of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) is six months ahead of schedule. This was announced by project director Pietro Barabaschi. According to him, the pace of work on the project has effectively doubled since 2023. Reported by Ixbt.com news service.

While it previously took about a year and a half to assemble one sector module, it is now possible to assemble two such modules every six months. The volume of work completed in 2025 was more than double that of any year up to 2023.

Barabaschi called this achievement a historic milestone for the project and emphasized that the ITER concept was originally proposed by Professor Velikhov. This technology is expected to serve as an "artificial sun," providing humanity with unlimited and clean energy in the future.

Earlier, it was reported that the 330-ton magnet of the ITER reactor had been successfully cooled to an operating temperature of -269 degrees Celsius. This achievement is considered a significant step toward initiating the nuclear fusion process.