SiribClone Cyber Spies Are Attacking Russian Military Personnel

·49·Technology
SiribClone Cyber Spies Are Attacking Russian Military Personnel

Cybersecurity experts have identified a new cyber espionage group called SiribClone. This group is targeting Russian military personnel, attempting to access their Telegram accounts and install malware on their devices. The attackers are mainly distributing viral files disguised as document archives or photo-sharing applications. According to Ixbt.com reports .

The SiribClone group uses several strategies to achieve its goals. A special malware called SiribGrabber has been developed for computer users, which steals personal, technical, and geographic information. Additionally, hackers are deceiving users through fake websites and ZIP archives to gain access to systems.

Social engineering methods are being used for mobile devices. Hackers pose as girls on dating apps to communicate with military personnel, offering them to download a spyware app called SafeLoveStealer. This app secretly transmits audio, video, and geolocation data to a server.

Furthermore, phishing pages are being used to hijack Telegram accounts. Experts note that hackers monitor messages in stolen accounts in real time through a special interface. Brief information about each victim is kept, including notes on their military ranks and service locations.

SiribCloneTelegramCybersecuritySafeLoveStealerHackers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dzen Platform Transitions to Cortex AI ArchitectureToday, 02:51Founders Fund Launches Show Featuring Tech Industry StarsToday, 00:29Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky Launches New AI LabToday, 23:00Anthropic on the Eve of IPO: Daniela Amodei Dismisses AI DoubtsToday, 22:55Russian Post Restores Parcel Delivery from the USAToday, 21:58StrictlyVC Los Angeles to Discuss Defense Tech and AIToday, 21:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend