Middle East: Israel and Hezbollah Reach Ceasefire Agreement

·1·World
Middle East: Israel and Hezbollah Reach Ceasefire Agreement

A significant political shift has been observed in the effort to ease tensions in the Middle East. As a result of multilateral negotiations mediated by the US and Qatar, Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement have reached a ceasefire agreement.

International observers view this truce as a first serious step toward extinguishing the flames of a major regional war and regulating Washington-Tehran relations.

Truce Chronology and Key Events

The chain of events in recent days has unfolded as follows:

Date

Event Details

June 17

A remote memorandum of understanding was signed between the US and Iran, providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts.

June 19

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire starting from the second half of the day. The US-Iran meeting in Switzerland was postponed due to clashes in Lebanon.

Next 60 Days

A critical period during which the parties must develop a final peace agreement based on mutual understanding.

Agreement Terms and the Situation on the Ground

Although the truce has entered into force, full tranquility is not observed on the front line. Key aspects of the situation are as follows:

  • Position of the Defense Army: Despite the truce, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain their positions in the southern territories of Lebanon.

  • Israel's Position:

    "If Hezbollah does not attack, we will not continue military operations." — High-ranking Israeli official.

  • Clashes in the first hours: Lebanese sources claim that more than 10 airstrikes were carried out by Israel within the first hour of the truce, and two people were killed as a result of a drone attack. Israel denies these allegations, emphasizing that the agreement has not been violated.

Grand Politics: The Washington, Tehran, and Trump Factor

Behind this truce in Lebanon lies a major geopolitical trade between the US and Iran. According to Hezbollah representative Hasan Fadlallah, Iran made the ceasefire on the Lebanese front a primary condition for continuing negotiations with the US.

Currently, the situation has moved into a mode of mutual waiting:

  • Tehran's Position: Iran wants to see the practical implementation of US promises before moving to the next stage of the memorandum of understanding.

  • Donald Trump's Reaction: After the meeting in Switzerland was postponed, Trump criticized the Iranian leadership and stated in a firm tone that only Washington would determine how the next 60-day process unfolds.

At this moment, this 60-day period will be a decisive time that determines whether a stable peace is established in the region or if clashes flare up with renewed intensity. We continue to monitor the development of the situation.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Rare Astronomical Phenomenon Tomorrow — The Longest Day of the YearRare Astronomical Phenomenon Tomorrow — The Longest Day of the YearToday, 13:30Norway brings over 1 ton of food and its own chef to the USANorway brings over 1 ton of food and its own chef to the USAToday, 02:04Cat named "Watermelon Guardian" takes the internet by stormCat named "Watermelon Guardian" takes the internet by stormYesterday, 23:17Ancient Villa Found Near Rome Amazes ScientistsAncient Villa Found Near Rome Amazes ScientistsYesterday, 22:22Lukashenko Gifted a Cow Producing 30 Liters of Milk DailyLukashenko Gifted a Cow Producing 30 Liters of Milk DailyYesterday, 22:19Mysterious Blue Creatures Appear on Welsh CoastsMysterious Blue Creatures Appear on Welsh CoastsYesterday, 22:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced