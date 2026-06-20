Why did the Italian Prime Minister cancel her official visit to the USA?

A serious crisis has emerged in the relations between two allied nations following an unexpected clash of statements between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani described Trump's words as "serious and offensive" and immediately canceled his upcoming official visit to Washington.

Tajani's sharp statement on X (Twitter)

The head of Italy's foreign policy office stated on his social media page on June 19 that the US President's words were a sign of disrespect not only to the head of government but to the entire Italian people:

"President Trump's serious and offensive statements about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are equivalent to insulting all of Italy. In this regard, I have decided to cancel my planned visit to the USA on June 21–22."

Due to this decision, Tajani's participation in a major Italy-USA business, investment, and innovation forum to be held in Miami, as well as a critical face-to-face meeting with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was canceled.

What caused the conflict? The "begging" allegation

The diplomatic dispute was ignited by Donald Trump's interview with Italy's La7 television channel. During the conversation, the US leader claimed that during the G7 summit, Giorgia Meloni had figuratively "begged" to take a photo with him, and that he had felt pity for the Italian Prime Minister at the time.

Giorgia Meloni's firm denial

The Italian Prime Minister reacted very quickly and sharply to Trump's words, calling them a complete fabrication:

"Such statements are entirely made up. I am astonished. I do not understand why the US President is behaving this way toward his allies. Unfortunately, this is not the first instance... He should remember one thing: neither I nor Italy ever beg."

Meloni also accused Trump of not showing such sharpness toward the West's real adversaries and only putting pressure on allies.

It is also said that the cooling of relations was caused by Trump's criticism of a statement by Pope Leo XIV in the spring of 2026.

Regardless, differences of opinion between the White House and the Vatican are not new.

Future of relations: NATO and the Iran issue

Observers believe that this chill between Rome and Washington is not merely a personal feud, but the result of deep geopolitical disagreements. The two countries are struggling to find common ground on the following issues:

Iran and the nuclear threat: Trump has accused Meloni of not sufficiently supporting the US and Israel in the crisis related to Iran and of ignoring the threat.

NATO and Transatlantic cooperation: While the new US administration is demanding more commitments from European allies, Italy is attempting to protect its independent foreign policy position.

We will continue to observe how this diplomatic "iceberg" will affect solidarity within NATO in the future.