Metro train derails in Istanbul: passengers evacuated

A train operating on the M4 metro line in Istanbul derailed near the Bostanji station. It was reported that at least 3 people sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the incident.

Immediately after the event, emergency medical teams and rescue services arrived at the scene. First aid was provided to the injured, who were then transported to the hospital.

Metro traffic was temporarily suspended due to the incident. Passengers trapped inside the train were evacuated following safety measures and were forced to walk along the tunnel for a while.

Relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the causes of the incident. According to preliminary data, the possibility of a technical failure is also being considered.

Currently, necessary measures are being taken to restore metro traffic and ensure passenger safety.