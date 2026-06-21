State of Emergency Declared in Bolivia Amid Mass Protests

·40·World
State of Emergency Declared in Bolivia Amid Mass Protests

Bolivian President Rodrigo Pas announced that a state of emergency has been implemented following ongoing mass protests in the country.

The decision was made to clear blocked roads, restore transport movement, and resolve issues in providing medical assistance to the population.

The President emphasized that the road closures are seriously affecting people's ability to go to work, study, buy food, and conduct daily life.

“The state of emergency was introduced not to disrupt normal life, but to restore it,” said Rodrigo Pas.

Protests have been continuing in Bolivia since last month. Demonstrators are demanding the president's resignation, a review of labor conditions, and the repeal of certain laws.

BoliviaRodrigo Pas
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