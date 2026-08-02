Teacher Who Graded Students One Last Time Before Death Touches Everyone

·116·World
Teacher Who Graded Students One Last Time Before Death Touches Everyone

In December 2020, Manuel Alejandro Navarro, a high school math teacher in Del Rio, Texas, USA, drew worldwide attention. The touching story of his life spread widely on social media, leaving thousands of people deeply moved.

At that time, the teacher's daughter posted a picture on social media showing her father working on a laptop while lying in a hospital bed. The photo quickly sparked widespread discussion and was praised as a symbol of a true educator's dedication to work.

As it turned out, knowing his condition was extremely critical, Navarro brought his laptop to the hospital with him to grade his students' assignments before entering the intensive care unit. Despite undergoing hospital treatment, he continued to work to ensure his students received their grades on time.

According to family members, despite a sharp decline in his health, he strived to fulfill his duty to the end. For Navarro, his students' education and future were more important than any difficult situation.

His daughter noted that her father always treated his students with special warmth and attention, especially children learning English as a second language. He always approached their education, success, and timely grading with great responsibility.

After fully grading his students' work, Manuel Alejandro Navarro passed away the next day at the age of 66. Today, the famous photo of him faithfully performing his professional duty even in the hospital has become an unforgettable symbol of the hard work, responsibility, and dedication of all teachers who labor selflessly beyond the classroom.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

8-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Black Widow in Attempt to Become Spider-Man8-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Black Widow in Attempt to Become Spider-ManToday, 17:37First MP with Down syndrome: Mar Galceran makes historyFirst MP with Down syndrome: Mar Galceran makes historyToday, 17:31In China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost DaughterIn China, a Woman Discovered at Her Son's Wedding That the Bride Was Actually Her Long-Lost DaughterToday, 17:23Guatemalan Man with Exact Shakira Voice Becomes Internet Star (Video)Guatemalan Man with Exact Shakira Voice Becomes Internet Star (Video)Today, 17:22Raccoon Stuck in Drainage Grate Rescued at the Last MomentRaccoon Stuck in Drainage Grate Rescued at the Last MomentToday, 17:16Slovenian President reported to have been in an accident while returning from vacationSlovenian President reported to have been in an accident while returning from vacationToday, 17:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital