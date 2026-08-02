Teacher Who Graded Students One Last Time Before Death Touches Everyone

In December 2020, Manuel Alejandro Navarro, a high school math teacher in Del Rio, Texas, USA, drew worldwide attention. The touching story of his life spread widely on social media, leaving thousands of people deeply moved.

At that time, the teacher's daughter posted a picture on social media showing her father working on a laptop while lying in a hospital bed. The photo quickly sparked widespread discussion and was praised as a symbol of a true educator's dedication to work.

As it turned out, knowing his condition was extremely critical, Navarro brought his laptop to the hospital with him to grade his students' assignments before entering the intensive care unit. Despite undergoing hospital treatment, he continued to work to ensure his students received their grades on time.

According to family members, despite a sharp decline in his health, he strived to fulfill his duty to the end. For Navarro, his students' education and future were more important than any difficult situation.

His daughter noted that her father always treated his students with special warmth and attention, especially children learning English as a second language. He always approached their education, success, and timely grading with great responsibility.

After fully grading his students' work, Manuel Alejandro Navarro passed away the next day at the age of 66. Today, the famous photo of him faithfully performing his professional duty even in the hospital has become an unforgettable symbol of the hard work, responsibility, and dedication of all teachers who labor selflessly beyond the classroom.