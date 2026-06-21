Zelensky Returns Order of the White Eagle to Poland

·54·World
Zelensky Returns Order of the White Eagle to Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he has returned Poland's Order of the White Eagle.

On his Telegram page, he stated that the award was sent by mail and posted accompanying photos.

Zelensky said that in 2023, this order was accepted as a recognition of the Ukrainian people and army.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine is grateful for the support and cooperation of the Polish people.

Previously, reports had spread that Polish President Karol Nawrocki had stripped Zelensky of this award against a backdrop of historical disputes.

Volodymyr ZelenskyyUkrainePolandKarol Nawrocki
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