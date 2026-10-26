Presidential elections in Brazil conclude: 80-year-old Lula da Silva snatches victory

·67·World
Presidential elections in Brazil conclude: 80-year-old Lula da Silva snatches victory

In the second round of the presidential election in Brazil, incumbent head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his rival, conservative senator Flávio Bolsonaro (son of former president Jair Bolsonaro), securing re-election for a record fourth term in the country's history.

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and international agencies, following an unexpected defeat in the first round, the incumbent leader turned the tide in his favor during a fiercely contested decisive round, securing victory with a margin of nearly 4.4 million votes.

The decisive round and distribution of votes

Amid intense political competition across the country, the final figures shape up as follows:

  • Lula da Silva's lead: The leader of the center-left Workers' Party (PT) won the support of 51.79% of voters (51.76% in preliminary counts) with over 64 million votes;

  • Flávio Bolsonaro's result: The representative of the Liberal Party (PL) and son of Jair Bolsonaro, Flávio Bolsonaro, gathered 48.21% of the vote (48.24% in preliminary data);

  • Controversies during the electoral process: Voting hours were extended by two hours by a Supreme Court decision due to public transport and weather issues in certain regions, which caused additional disputes between the headquarters of both sides during the day.

Historical record and regional balance

The latest victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is of great significance not only for Brazil but for the entire Latin American regional politics:

  • An unprecedented result in Brazilian history: Lula became the first leader in modern Brazilian history to finish second in the first round, win the final round, and be elected president a total of four times;

  • Age record: Lula da Silva, who will soon turn 81, updated his record as the oldest head of state to govern the country in the era of Brazilian democracy;

  • Geopolitical consequences: Brazil, the largest economy in Latin America (with a GDP of $2.6 trillion), together with Mexico, will remain under the influence of the center-left bloc, maintaining its independent political course in the balance of global power.

This victory was achieved amid strong polarization in Brazilian society, and the renewed administration faces complex tasks such as ensuring the country's economic stability and reaching compromises with the forces in parliament.

Luiz Inácio Lula da SilvaBrazilian presidential electionsFlávio BolsonaroWorkers' Party
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

«I have never seen such a massacre»: UN Chief and Lula accuse Israel of genocide«I have never seen such a massacre»: UN Chief and Lula accuse Israel of genocide23 September 09:58Brazilian President is furious: Why did the Brazil plane return almost empty?Brazilian President is furious: Why did the Brazil plane return almost empty?14 July 23:03Man suspected in 16 deaths nicknamed "Mosquito" caught disguised as a womanMan suspected in 16 deaths nicknamed "Mosquito" caught disguised as a woman5 October 00:07In Brazil, a man loses everything over a woman created by artificial intelligenceIn Brazil, a man loses everything over a woman created by artificial intelligence19 October 19:07It is never too late for love: A 70-year-old woman in Brazil meets her first boyfriend and gets marriedIt is never too late for love: A 70-year-old woman in Brazil meets her first boyfriend and gets married15 October 15:54In Brazil, a giant banner caught on a hot air balloon and tore to pieces (video)In Brazil, a giant banner caught on a hot air balloon and tore to pieces (video)6 October 00:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies