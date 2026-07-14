Brazilian President is furious: Why did the Brazil plane return almost empty?

Brazil's poor performance in the 2026 World Cup has sparked major discussions in the country. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sharply criticized the national team players for not returning to Brazil after the tournament.

“What kind of shame is this?”

The Globo portal reported the Brazilian president's remarks. Lula da Silva was particularly unhappy that the team's plane returned almost empty.

“There was almost no one on the plane. What kind of shame is this? Are you not ashamed of yourselves?” said the Brazilian president.

His words once again showed that in Brazil, football is not just a sport, but a matter of national pride.

Only Danilo was on the plane

According to the Metropoles publication, the plane that returned to the country after the Brazilian national team was eliminated from the World Cup carried the coaching staff, support staff, and defender Danilo.

It is reported that the other players preferred to fly directly from the USA to other countries for vacation.

Situation Information Brazil's result 1:2 against Norway in the Round of 16 The only player who returned Danilo Other players left for vacation or their clubs President's reaction sharp criticism

This situation has become another painful blow for Brazilian fans after the defeat.

The defeat to Norway was taken hard

Brazil World Cup 2026lost 1:2 to Norway in the Round of 16. This result had already caused great criticism in the country.

But the fact that the players did not return to Brazil as a team after the competition intensified the discussion.

For fans, the issue here is not just who was on the plane. It is about responsibility, the attitude toward the national jersey, and how the team appears before the people after a defeat.

A historical pain for Brazil

Brazil is considered one of the most famous national teams, having won the World Cup five times in history.

But this time, the “Seleção” could not even reach the quarterfinals. According to reports, it is the first time in 36 years that Brazil has failed to reach the quarterfinals of a World Cup.

This result raised big questions in the country: is the problem with the coach, the players, the system, or the team spirit?

Why was Lula so harsh?

In Brazil, the national team is not just a sports team. It is linked to the country's reputation, historical pride, and the emotions of millions of fans.

Therefore, the president's criticism is not just about the players returning. It is perceived as a signal about sharing responsibility after a defeat, facing the fans, and showing respect for the status of the national team.

Simply put, the “everyone go their own way” mode after being eliminated from the World Cup was not well received in Brazil.

Danilo's return drew special attention

The fact that Danilo was the only player from the official squad on the plane is being discussed separately.

This situation showed him in a different light in the eyes of the fans: while the team scattered after the defeat, he is mentioned as the only player who returned to the country with the delegation.

Of course, other players may have had club, family, or vacation plans. But in the emotional atmosphere surrounding the Brazilian team, these explanations are unlikely to soften the fans' anger.

Pressure on Ancelotti also increased

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti is also at the center of criticism.

The team's departure in the Round of 16 is a very heavy result for a football nation like Brazil. Now, questions about the coaching staff, squad selection, tactics, and team spirit will increase even more.

It is clear that a major debate will begin on how Brazil should start a new era before the 2030 World Cup.

The biggest question after the defeat

For Brazil, the 2026 World Cup did not end just with the defeat to Norway. Now, another question has arisen around the team: did the players feel the weight of the national team jersey enough?

Lula da Silva's sharp criticism points exactly to this point.

For fans, the defeat is hard, but the attitude after the defeat is sometimes perceived as even harder than the result.

Do you think it was mandatory for the players to return to Brazil on the team plane after the tournament, or is it natural for everyone to have personal plans?