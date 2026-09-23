General political debates within the framework of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York began with some of the sharpest and harshest criticisms in the history of international diplomacy. Outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in his opening speech at the session, condemned Israel's military actions in the Gaza Sector and the West Bank of the Jordan River (Judea and Samaria) with unprecedented severity. Although Guterres called the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack a "horrific terrorist act," he openly admitted that the number of casualties and the scale of destruction resulting from Israel's retaliatory military operations were the most horrific tragedy during his tenure: "During all my years serving as UN Secretary-General, I have never seen such a scale of human death and destruction."

He also assessed the forced displacement of Palestinians and the construction of new Jewish settlements as the "threat of ethnic cleansing," calling for the preservation of the "two states for two peoples" principle. Following the Secretary-General, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, traditionally the first head of state to take the UN podium, openly targeted the Israeli Prime Minister: "Future generations of Palestinians will carry the scars of the genocide committed in Gaza by Netanyahu's government for the rest of their lives."

So, will these firm accusations from the international community, voiced from the UN podium, be able to halt Israel's military operations, what consequences will the International Court of Justice rulings have for Netanyahu's government, and will the Palestinian issue pull back from the brink of complete disappearance?

«The Secretary-General's confession, the threat of ethnic cleansing, and Lula's verdict»: 5 key points of the UN session

Important aspects of the most sensational statements voiced from the UN General Assembly podium:

Guterres's historic statement: The UN Secretary-General emphasized that during his leadership, he had never witnessed the scale of mass death and destruction seen in Gaza;

The threat of "ethnic cleansing": The forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and the expansion of Israelis were assessed at the level of ethnic cleansing;

Genocide accusation from the Brazilian leader: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva officially called the actions of Netanyahu's government a genocide, describing it as a deep scar on the hearts of generations;

Demand for International Court of Justice rulings: It was reminded that all parties must strictly obey the provisional restrictive measures issued by the UN International Court of Justice within the framework of the Genocide Convention;

The "two-state" principle at the final limit: Diplomats stated that the side-by-side living of independent Palestinian and Israeli states is the only solution and that this opportunity must not be lost.

UN 81st Session: Comparison of António Guterres's and Lula da Silva's positions on Israel

Analysis of international leaders' assessments of the Middle East crisis:

Criteria and Parameters António Guterres (UN Secretary-General) Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (President of Brazil) Assessment of military operations in Gaza «The most horrific and unprecedented scale of casualties during my tenure as Secretary-General» «Genocide committed by Netanyahu's government» West Bank and population displacement «The threat of population squeeze and ethnic cleansing» Long-standing historical trauma inflicted on the Palestinian people Reaction to Hamas actions Condemned the October 7 attack as a brutal terrorist act Against the massacre of civilians and demanding proportionality International law and courts Mandatory implementation of UN International Court of Justice rulings Accusing Israel of violating international human rights standards Peace model «Preserving the "two-state" principle is a must» Full recognition of Palestine and cessation of aggression

International diplomacy and geopolitics expertise: Why are these statements a serious political trap for Israel?

Conclusions of global security analysts and international law experts:

Guterres's political testament: António Guterres, whose term as Secretary-General is coming to an end, is concluding his tenure by speaking open truths despite diplomatic cautions; his statement that "I have not seen such destruction" is a heavy historical verdict that will be permanently sealed in the official UN archives;

The wrath of the "Global South" and Lula: Brazil traditionally speaks first at the UN; President Lula's accusation of Netanyahu of genocide from the very first minutes means that Latin American, African, and Asian nations (the Global South) are ready to stand in sharp opposition to the West on the issue of Israel;

UN International Court of Justice and legal pressure: In the genocide case being considered regarding South Africa's lawsuit, such statements by the UN Secretary-General and references to international court rulings lay the groundwork for the introduction of new diplomatic and financial sanctions against Israel;

The danger of the term "ethnic cleansing": While previously only Gaza was discussed, labeling the settlement expansions in the West Bank of the Jordan River as "ethnic cleansing" is a huge step towards finding Tel Aviv's subsequent actions completely illegal.

On the very first day of the UN General Assembly, the Israeli government demonstrated that it is under unprecedented political and moral isolation pressure on the international stage.

In your opinion, can these sharp accusations voiced by the UN Secretary-General and the Brazilian leader influence the cessation of the war in the Gaza Sector? How do you view the fact that decisions made by international organizations and warnings about "ethnic cleansing" are practically failing to stop the Israeli leadership? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to the Middle East crisis, which is under the gaze of the whole world, with all your friends!