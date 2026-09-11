A surprising court decision has been reached in the case of the “Letter of the 75,” which has been the most significant intrigue in the Kyrgyz political elite and the entire Central Asian region in recent months. The Bishkek City Court, after reviewing appeals from the prosecution and the defense, completely dropped the serious charge of “attempting to seize power by force” against the former head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) and former Deputy Prime Minister Kamchibek Tashiev, as well as 7 other politicians. Once Sadyr Japarov’s closest ally and the general considered the absolute leader of the country's security, this mitigation surrounding him has raised questions about what agreements were made on the capital's political stage. So, what was the criminal charge changed to, how did Tashiev's assets survive confiscation, and why did Sadyr Japarov officially announce the date for the 2027 presidential elections?

Review of the verdict and mitigation of the sentence

The new decision of the Bishkek City Court provided serious relief for the politicians:

Cancellation of the serious charge: The initial serious charge of preparing a coup d'état was completely dropped against Kamchibek Tashiev and 7 other politicians tried with him;

Reclassification of the case: The criminal case was changed to Article 195 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (“Obstruction of the exercise of electoral rights”);

Reduction of the probation period: The court sentenced the defendants to 4 years of imprisonment with a probation period, and the probation period itself was reduced from 3 years to 2 years;

Cancellation of confiscation: Due to the change in the article, the measure of confiscating the assets of the former officials was not applied;

Hope for acquittal: During the negotiations, Tashiev's lawyer expressed firm confidence that the court would decide on the general's full acquittal in the future.

“Letter of the 75” and Constitutional dispute: Chronology of events

Today's political earthquake began with a sensational appeal sent to President Sadyr Japarov by 75 politicians, former officials, and public figures:

Demand for early elections: In the letter signed in February, the opposition questioned the term of presidential powers and proposed holding early presidential elections;

Clash of Constitutions: The main dispute arose around the fact that Japarov was elected under the old Constitution, which provided for a 6-year single term, while the new Constitution allows for two 5-year terms;

Wave of arrests and resignations: After the letter was made public, eight key activists, including Kamchibek Tashiev, were accused of planning a coup d'état, and Tashiev was immediately removed from his post;

Departure of the parliamentary leader: Against the backdrop of the political crisis, the former Speaker of Parliament, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, also resigned voluntarily.

Purging of security structures and limits placed on the general

Tashiev's departure led not only to the loss of one official but to a fundamental restructuring of Kyrgyzstan's security architecture:

Cutting the powers of the SCNS: President Japarov openly criticized the SCNS for interfering too much in matters outside its jurisdiction;

Separation of the Border Service: The powerful State Border Service was completely removed from the SCNS and formed as a separate structure;

Establishment of the State Protection Service: An independent State Protection Service was created for the security of the President and top leadership, and a number of criminal cases were opened against security agency personnel;

Dissolution of the parliamentary group: The strong parliamentary influence openly supporting General Tashiev within the parliament was halted.

January 24, 2027: Sadyr Japarov's second-term plan

Following the “cleansing” of the political field, incumbent President Sadyr Japarov officially announced his next strategic steps:

Election date set: Presidential elections were officially set for January 24, 2027 day;

Claim for a second term: Japarov openly announced that he would run for a second term in the elections;

Accusation of “not cleaning his surroundings”: According to the head of state, Tashiev could not get rid of suspicious individuals in his circle and was therefore found unprepared for the presidential race.

The Bishkek court's decision to drop the coup d'état charge and mitigate the sentence indicates that the Kyrgyz leadership preferred to neutralize a strong rival politically rather than destroy him completely, ensuring a peaceful transition.

Do you think the dropping of the “coup d'état” charge against Kamchibek Tashiev and the court's decision is the result of a secret compromise between the two political leaders? Can Sadyr Japarov remaining for a second term in the elections on January 24, 2027, ensure stability in Kyrgyzstan? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of important political changes in the neighboring country with all analysis enthusiasts!