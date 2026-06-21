It is time to identify and change the "hidden programs" in the brain!

Perhaps you have encountered the same situation: you work tirelessly, attend new trainings, read books, but the income is still frozen in one place. Or in personal life, in health, it is as if problems keep repeating themselves, walking in the same circle.

No matter how hard a person tries, the result may not change even if they try to pierce a concrete wall with their forehead. So, what is the real reason for this? It's not that you're the problem or that you're not doing enough. The reason is the "neural programs" that are deeply embedded in our brains and control us.

"If money is in your pocket, it has value" - but to bring it into your pocket and keep it, you must first change your mindset.

The Kinesio-Neuro Programming (KNP) method, developed by business coach and expert Natalia Komoza, is aimed at removing such hidden barriers and bringing the quality of life to a completely new level.

Common problems: In which situation are you hitting a "glass ceiling"?

Our successes and failures in life are shaped by subconscious scenarios. If the following situations are familiar to you, then it is time to "reprogram" your brain:

Financial difficulties: You have a certain stable income, but you cannot rise above it. Money comes in, but quickly goes out, and you return to the same point.

Self-realization (Procrastination): You want to find a hobby and earn good money from it. But every time you start a task, fatigue, laziness (sabotage), or exhaustion pulls you back. Psychologists provide only temporary assistance.

Repeated relationship mistakes: Every new relationship starts as a replica of the previous one and ends with the same negative outcome. Or the warmth in an existing relationship has been lost.

Overweight and self-loathing: Diets only work temporarily, and then the weight returns with more weight. You hate going to the gym, and you're eating yourself up because you can't force yourself.

How does the KNP method work and what does it yield?

KNP (Kinezio-Neuro Programming) is a scientific approach based solely on the latest discoveries of neuroscientists, without any suspicious rituals, magic, or "schizotherapy." It removes destructive and limiting programs from the brain and allows you to write positive scenarios in their place.

Results achieved using the KNP method:

Financial Freedom: You will learn how to successfully sell your knowledge and experience, multiply your income, and get rid of financial blocks.

Beauty and health: The opportunity to maintain youth and beauty for many years, and even at age 50, to have the same energy as at age 30.

Harmony and love: Building a happy marriage based on mutual respect with the right person or returning the former passion and warmth to a cooled relationship.

Start changing your life today for free!

To experience the power of the methodology in practice and identify the main problem negatively affecting your life, you can undergo a free practical session (praktikum) with Natalya Komoza.

What will you learn in this free internship?

The 3 main causes of failures in personal life, health, and finances (you will learn to deal with the root, not the symptoms).

Fate algorithm calculation technique: You will find out why everything is easy for someone and difficult for you.

Ways to train your brain to be your primary ally in achieving your goals, rather than against you.

A guide to creating a scenario for an ideal and prosperous future for yourself and your children.

Your brain is a very powerful supercomputer. It can lead you from poverty to wealth, from loneliness to a happy life. You just need to know the code to use it correctly. Don't miss this opportunity and start changing your life for the better today!