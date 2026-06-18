The focus of world football is turned toward the green fields of North America, where the historic World Cup battles are taking place. Today, the entire Uzbek people and millions of local fans feel great excitement and pride. This is because the Uzbekistan national team is making its debut in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. This historic event is being recognized not only in our country but also by the world's leading and most powerful clubs.

The current giant of the English Premier League, the famous Manchester City club, published a special post on its official social media pages dedicated to the historic World Cup debut of the Uzbekistan national team and the club's member, our talented defender Abdukodir Husanov.

In the Citizens' kit and with the Uzbekistan flag on his shoulder!

The photo posted on the official Instagram page quickly garnered applause from thousands of Uzbek fans. The photo shows our talented representative Abdukodir Husanov standing proudly before the camera in the official Manchester City kit, with the state flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan beautifully draped over his shoulder. The club's press service left a concise and meaningful caption in English under this historic photo: "Uzbekistan".

This post demonstrates how highly our compatriot, playing for the "Citizens", is valued in the elite of world football.

Through the following analytical sports table, you can learn more about Manchester City's historic record in the 2026 World Cup and the situation in the group where the Uzbekistan national team is placed:

Manchester City's historic record Club statistics at the World Cup Group K, where the Uzbekistan team is located Details of the first historic match • The team with the most players participating in the 2026 World Cup.

• An absolutely new record in Premier League history! • Total players: 19 representatives.

• Representation: National teams of 12 different countries.

• Key name: Abdukodir Husanov. • Opponents: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo.

• First round result: Portugal — DR Congo 1:1.

• Note: There is a great opportunity for our national team to take the lead! • Opponent: Colombia national team.

• City: Mexico City (Mexico).

• Stadium: The legendary Azteca Arena.

The battle at the legendary Azteca and a golden opportunity for leadership

It is worth noting that the Uzbekistan national team will fight seriously for a play-off spot in Group K, which consists of strong national teams. Our representatives will play their first match at the World Cup against the Colombia national team at the legendary Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, which is considered a symbol of world football.

Happily, in the first match of this quartet, the Portugal and DR Congo national teams played a hard-fought 1:1 draw, both losing points. This provides a very convenient and golden opportunity for Fabio Cannavaro's students to defeat Colombia in the first round and take the lead in the group.

For information, Manchester City, the club Abdukodir Husanov represents, entered history as the team that sent the most players to this World Cup. In the tournament, 19 members of the club will take the field under the flags of 12 different countries, and this indicator was recorded as the highest result in the history of English football.

Final words from Zamin sports commentators: The fact that a world giant like Manchester City applauds Uzbek football and Abdukodir Husanov in this way is a huge recognition and achievement for the football of our entire country. Such moral support and encouragement will certainly give extra strength and courage to our guys who will take the field against Colombia at the Azteca stadium, especially Husanov. We look forward to a historic victory in tomorrow's important match. Forward, Uzbekistan!

Always follow the hottest events around our national team at the World Cup, and exclusive news about Abdukodir Husanov and our other players, with us on the Zamin pages!