Germany defeat Ivory Coast thanks to Nagelsmann's joker

·3·Sport
Germany defeat Ivory Coast thanks to Nagelsmann's joker

The match between Germany and Ivory Coast in the second round of the World Cup group stage was filled with unexpected drama and intense struggle. The 'German machine' led by Julian Nagelsmann trailed during the game but secured a determined victory and early qualification for the playoffs.

Match chronology and goals

The game began with activity from the Africans, who managed to open the scoring in the first half. However, the changes made by Nagelsmann in the second half fundamentally changed the fate of the match:

  • 30th minute: Franck Kessie put Ivory Coast ahead — 0:1.

  • 68th minute: Substitute Deniz Undav restored the balance — 1:1.

  • 90+4 minute: In stoppage time, Deniz Undav scored his second goal and his team's second, securing the victory for Germany — 2:1.

Tournament standings and next plans

Following this victory, Germany increased their points to 6 and secured early progression from the group. Ivory Coast remains on 3 points.

The following matches will take place in the final 3rd round of the group stage:

  • Germany – Ecuador

  • Ivory Coast – Curaçao

Team lineups and substitutions

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck (Antonio Rüdiger, 46), Nathaniel Braun, Joshua Kimmich, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic (Nadim Amiri, 60), Leroy Sane (Jamie Gittens, 60), Jamal Musiala (Deniz Undav, 60), Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz (Leon Goretzka, 85).

Ivory Coast: Yahia Fofana, Wilfried Singo, Gislain Koné, Emmanuel Agbadou, Odilon Kossounou, Franck Kessie, Inao Ulai, Ibrahim Sangaré (Seko Fofana, 75), Amad Diallo (Simon Adingra, 75), Oumar Diomandé (Nicolas Pépé, 85), Boniface Bonny (Evann Guessand, 75).

Man of the match: Deniz Undav, who came on for Jamal Musiala in the 60th minute, acted as a true 'joker'. In just over 30 minutes on the pitch, he scored a brace, rescuing his team from a difficult situation.

GermanyIvory CoastJulian NagelsmannDeniz UndavFranck Kessi
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