11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists

·1·World
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists

In England, 11-year-old Charlie Orchard-Lisle made an unexpected and rare discovery while walking on the beach with his mother.

Initially appearing to be an ordinary rock, the object was examined by experts and identified as a tooth belonging to an ancient elephant-like animal.

Scientists stated that the find belongs to an extinct species called Anancus arvernensis, which lived approximately 2 to 8.5 million years ago.

The tooth, nearly 10 centimeters wide, is said to be an upper left molar. Experts believe it was preserved among coastal cliffs for years and washed ashore due to erosion.

Interestingly, Charlie's mother called the event a true miracle, recalling that her son had spoken about his love for elephants just before finding it.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lavrov: “Europe Started All World Wars”Lavrov: “Europe Started All World Wars”Today, 13:01Man who hasn't sat down for 5 years: Unusual vow sparks amazementMan who hasn't sat down for 5 years: Unusual vow sparks amazementToday, 12:51Zelenskyy makes statement on Ukraine's role in European securityZelenskyy makes statement on Ukraine's role in European securityToday, 11:58Norwegian Royal Family Member Convicted of Rape Among 40 ChargesNorwegian Royal Family Member Convicted of Rape Among 40 ChargesToday, 11:46Did Trump fall asleep at the event? Footage sparks debate (video)Did Trump fall asleep at the event? Footage sparks debate (video)Today, 10:47Fake “Lord’s Wife” Steals Valuables in MoscowFake “Lord’s Wife” Steals Valuables in MoscowToday, 10:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again