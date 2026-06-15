11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists

In England, 11-year-old Charlie Orchard-Lisle made an unexpected and rare discovery while walking on the beach with his mother.

Initially appearing to be an ordinary rock, the object was examined by experts and identified as a tooth belonging to an ancient elephant-like animal.

Scientists stated that the find belongs to an extinct species called Anancus arvernensis, which lived approximately 2 to 8.5 million years ago.

The tooth, nearly 10 centimeters wide, is said to be an upper left molar. Experts believe it was preserved among coastal cliffs for years and washed ashore due to erosion.

Interestingly, Charlie's mother called the event a true miracle, recalling that her son had spoken about his love for elephants just before finding it.