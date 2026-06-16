Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia

·1·Sport
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia

An unprecedented day in the history of Uzbekistan football, a day dreamed of by millions of our compatriots for decades, has arrived. Our national team will take the field in the group stage of the World Cup for the first time in its history. This year on June 18 at 07:00 Tashkent time, in one of Mexico City's magnificent stadiums, our compatriots await an intense and historic clash against one of South America's strongest and most dangerous giants — the Colombia national team.

While the attention of the entire Uzbek people is focused on this match, experts from the "football.kulichki.net" website, considered one of the most famous and prestigious analytical sources in the Russian football world, have presented their interesting and unexpected predictions for the upcoming dramatic showdown.

Cannavaro's pupils face a trial: Serious losses in the squad

According to Russian sports commentators, although the Uzbekistan national team was not welcomed very warmly by the hosts at the White House, this factor did not break the spirit of our team led by the legendary Italian specialist Fabio Cannavaro. Notably, our representatives have not yet played a single official match under the legend of world football, Cannavaro. As a reminder, this World Cup 2026 qualification was achieved under the guidance of the talented coach Timur Kapadze.

In the last two friendly and control matches held in June, Cannavaro's pupils suffered two consecutive defeats. However, the quality of the meaningful game and the will shown by our representatives in the match against the world giant Netherlands (1:2) were very pleasing to the Italian head coach personally. Before the start of the Mundial, the biggest and most painful problem for our national team is that key leaders — Odil Hamrobekov, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, and Aziz Ganiyev — will be unable to help the team in this tournament due to injuries and other reasons.

The experience and level of the Colombia national team on the international stage are undoubtedly much higher than those of our players. While Uzbekistan's representatives are just beginning to write their new glorious pages in the Mundials, the "Cafeteros" have already mastered the habit of qualifying for World Cups and achieving major victories there. In the qualifying stage, Colombia only missed opportunities against the current world champions Argentina and the Ecuador national team. In the last 8 control matches organized before the tournament, they only suffered defeats against powerful national teams such as Croatia and France. Another heating factor increasing the intrigue is that Colombia's main striker and leader, Jhon Cordoba, is currently not in ideal sporting form.

Through the following official statistical data table, you can familiarize yourself with the current state, international ranking position, and recent indicators of both national teams:

National teams and their status

FIFA World Ranking position

Head-to-head history

Total number of defeats in recent games

Goals conceded and defensive state (2026)

Final estimate of experts and analysts

Uzbekistan


(Tournament debutant)

51st place

Never played against each other before

In eight matches only 2 times defeated

Total goal ratio in two consecutive games - 1:4

The Uzbekistan national team will not be defeated!

Colombia


(Experienced giant)

13th place

Never played against each other before

In the last 13 matches only 2 times lost

Conceded goals in 3 of the 4 games this year

Squad is strong, but leader Cordoba is not in ideal form

Unexpected prediction from Russian experts: "Uzbekistan will not lose!"

Leading Russian football analysts and experts have concluded that many bookmakers on the international stage are underestimating the internal potential and power of the Uzbekistan national team. The reason is that our team has proven several times in practice its ability to completely disrupt the attacking tactics of the world's strongest and most famous opponents and not give them "fresh air" on the field.

Of course, the South American representatives may appear superior in terms of squad and individual skill, but the relentless hard work, iron discipline, and high level of team unity characteristic of Uzbek football are often capable of tying the hands of any million-euro stars of the opponent.

"football.kulichki.net" experts' final estimate:

Our representatives are not underdogs in this match. The Uzbekistan national team will put up a manly resistance against a powerful opponent like Colombia in its historic debut match and will not suffer defeat in this match (at least a draw or a historic victory)!

On behalf of the "Zamin" creative team and millions of football fans across our country, we wish Fabio Cannavaro and his brave warriors, who will step onto the green fields of Mexico, great triumphs, luck, and victory in this historic debut! Forward, Uzbekistan!

Always follow the latest and exclusive news of the World Cup 2026, the historic journey of the Uzbekistan national team in Mexico, hot post-match interviews, and the most reliable events in the world of sports together with us on the pages of Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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