A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched

An important innovation for the food industry has taken place in the Netherlands. The world's first farm designed to produce meat without slaughtering animals has been launched in Schipluiden.

This technology is based on cultivating cells taken from live animals under special conditions. The cells are grown in bioreactors and eventually turn into muscle tissue.

During the process, scientists monitor temperature, oxygen, and nutrient levels. As a result, a product with a structure and taste very close to conventional meat is obtained.

Experts emphasize that this method also allows for precise control over the amount of protein, fat, and other nutrients.

For now, the project is in the testing phase. The farm is scheduled to begin operating at full capacity in 2028.