A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched

·32·World
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched

An important innovation for the food industry has taken place in the Netherlands. The world's first farm designed to produce meat without slaughtering animals has been launched in Schipluiden.

This technology is based on cultivating cells taken from live animals under special conditions. The cells are grown in bioreactors and eventually turn into muscle tissue.

During the process, scientists monitor temperature, oxygen, and nutrient levels. As a result, a product with a structure and taste very close to conventional meat is obtained.

Experts emphasize that this method also allows for precise control over the amount of protein, fat, and other nutrients.

For now, the project is in the testing phase. The farm is scheduled to begin operating at full capacity in 2028.

NetherlandsSchipluiden
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

An Unusual Phenomenon: This fish doesn't swim, it stands on the ocean floor like a tripod!An Unusual Phenomenon: This fish doesn't swim, it stands on the ocean floor like a tripod!Today, 00:12New strict restrictions for women introduced in AfghanistanNew strict restrictions for women introduced in AfghanistanToday, 20:55Knife attack in Bishkek: Suspect who took a girl hostage apprehendedKnife attack in Bishkek: Suspect who took a girl hostage apprehendedToday, 20:37Strike on the shadow fleet: UK seizes Russian tankerStrike on the shadow fleet: UK seizes Russian tankerToday, 20:24Donald Trump Announces Imminent Signing of Iran DealDonald Trump Announces Imminent Signing of Iran DealYesterday, 18:43Switzerland may limit population to 10 million due to growthSwitzerland may limit population to 10 million due to growthYesterday, 18:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Makes Unexpected Statement
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again
Lunokhod, silent for 40 years, sends a signal again