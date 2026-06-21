Germany snatch late victory against Ivory Coast

·2·Sport
Germany snatch late victory against Ivory Coast

The Germany national team defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in Group E of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Although the Africans opened the scoring in the match held at the stadium in Toronto, Germany turned the tide in the second half. Deniz Undav equalized in the 68th minute and scored the winning goal in the 90+4th minute, securing three crucial points for his team.

In the 30th minute, Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessié scored to put his team ahead. Germany failed to find a response by the end of the first half. After the break, the Germans increased the pressure, creating more dangerous opportunities in front of the opponent's goal. These efforts paid off in the 68th minute when Deniz Undav leveled the score.

Just as the match seemed destined for a draw, Undav stepped up once again. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, he scored his second goal to ensure Germany's victory. Thus, while Ivory Coast held onto the possibility of a point for a long time, they lost a significant result at the very end of the match.

Germany's dominance was also evident in the statistics. The Germans registered 16 shots on goal, while Ivory Coast had 9. The shots on target were 7-2. Ball possession was 55% for Germany and 45% for Ivory Coast.

The German players completed 591 passes with 90% accuracy. Ivory Coast recorded 413 passes with 85% accuracy. The Germans dominated corners 8-3. There were 5 fouls by Germany and 7 by Ivory Coast. No yellow or red cards were shown during the match. Ivory Coast was caught offside once, while Germany had no offsides.

Following this victory, Germany has collected six points from two matches, strengthening their lead in the group. Ivory Coast remains in second place with three points after two matches.

The group stage standings table with Germany in the lead.

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