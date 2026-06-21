Xiaomi Launches Affordable Poco C81 Pro Smartphone in European Market

·16·Technology
Xiaomi Launches Affordable Poco C81 Pro Smartphone in European Market

Xiaomi Corporation has officially launched the new and affordable Poco C81 Pro smartphone under its Poco brand in European markets. The device is expected to stand out from competitors in the budget segment due to its affordable price and high-capacity battery. Currently, the new model has been presented to buyers in countries such as Germany and Spain. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the version of the smartphone with 4/256 GB memory is sold for 147 euros in the official Xiaomi online store in Germany. Additionally, the version with 128 GB of internal memory is priced at 126 euros, although this cheaper model is currently temporarily unavailable due to high demand. Three body colors are offered to buyers: black, green, and gold.

Technical Specifications and Display Capabilities

The Poco C81 Pro is based on the Unisoc T7250 processor. One of the main advantages of the smartphone is its large 6.9-inch IPS screen. Despite the display resolution being 1600 × 720 (HD+), it supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth movement of the interface and content, which is a rare indicator for devices in this price range.

The smartphone's autonomous operation is also noteworthy. It is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, allowing the user at least two days of active use. The device dimensions are 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15 mm, and its weight is 208 grams. A fingerprint scanner is located on the side of the body.

  • Processor: Unisoc T7250;
  • Screen: 6.9 inch, 120 Hz;
  • Memory: 4/128 GB or 4/256 GB;
  • Battery: 6000 mAh;
  • Operating System: HyperOS 3.

Camera and Additional Features

In terms of cameras, the Poco C81 Pro has simpler specifications: the main camera is equipped with a 13 megapixel sensor, while the front panel has an 8 megapixel selfie camera. This means the smartphone is intended more for long battery life and daily tasks rather than high-quality photography.

Additionally, the device retains an NFC module for modern payments and a 3.5 mm audio connector for wired headphones. The latest HyperOS 3 shell from Xiaomi is installed as the software. There is currently no information about the official arrival of this model in the Uzbekistan market, but based on European prices, it could become one of the most affordable smartphones in our region as well.

XiaomiPocoSmartphoneTechnologyHyperOS
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