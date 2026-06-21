The Netherlands national team has become the first team in World Cup history to score over 100 goals without ever winning the trophy, reports Euro-Football.Ru. The Dutch reached this milestone in a 5-1 victory over Sweden during the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

The Netherlands has come close to winning the World Cup several times. The national team reached the final in 1974, 1978, and 2010, but failed to secure the title in all three decisive matches.

The victory against Sweden also allowed the Netherlands to break two other records. The team has gone 14 consecutive World Cup matches unbeaten in regular and extra time. Penalty shootout results are not included in this statistic.

Additionally, the Netherlands extended its unbeaten streak in the World Cup group stage to 18 matches. This has also been recorded as the highest mark in the tournament's history.