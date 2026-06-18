Country with the Highest Alcohol Consumption in Central Asia Revealed

A new ranking of alcohol consumption per capita among Central Asian states has been released. According to the research results, Kazakhstan has taken the lead in the region for this indicator.

International analyses note that the population of Kazakhstan consumes an average of 5.4 liters of pure alcohol per person per year. This figure not only puts the country first in Central Asia but also places it in the middle ranks of the global rating.

Kyrgyzstan follows in the regional rankings with 3.9 liters. Turkmenistan recorded 3 liters, and Uzbekistan 2.1 liters. The lowest result belongs to Tajikistan, where per capita alcohol consumption is 0.7 liters.

Analysts point out that in some Muslim countries, alcohol consumption remains near zero. Specifically, the lowest indicators were recorded in Kuwait, Iran, Syria, and Pakistan.

On a global scale, Romania was recognized as the absolute leader of this ranking. According to the data, each citizen over 15 years old there consumes an average of 17.1 liters of pure alcohol per year.

Experts emphasize that such rankings are of great importance in studying the lifestyle, cultural environment, and attitudes toward a healthy way of living of the population.