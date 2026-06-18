Country with the Highest Alcohol Consumption in Central Asia Revealed

·100·World
Country with the Highest Alcohol Consumption in Central Asia Revealed

A new ranking of alcohol consumption per capita among Central Asian states has been released. According to the research results, Kazakhstan has taken the lead in the region for this indicator.

International analyses note that the population of Kazakhstan consumes an average of 5.4 liters of pure alcohol per person per year. This figure not only puts the country first in Central Asia but also places it in the middle ranks of the global rating.

Kyrgyzstan follows in the regional rankings with 3.9 liters. Turkmenistan recorded 3 liters, and Uzbekistan 2.1 liters. The lowest result belongs to Tajikistan, where per capita alcohol consumption is 0.7 liters.

Analysts point out that in some Muslim countries, alcohol consumption remains near zero. Specifically, the lowest indicators were recorded in Kuwait, Iran, Syria, and Pakistan.

On a global scale, Romania was recognized as the absolute leader of this ranking. According to the data, each citizen over 15 years old there consumes an average of 17.1 liters of pure alcohol per year.

Experts emphasize that such rankings are of great importance in studying the lifestyle, cultural environment, and attitudes toward a healthy way of living of the population.

KazakhstanKyrgyzstanTurkmenistanUzbekistanTajikistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Woman's Attempt to Kill Husband with Magic Causes Sensation in CourtWoman's Attempt to Kill Husband with Magic Causes Sensation in CourtToday, 11:52Details of the Agreement Signed Between the US and Iran RevealedDetails of the Agreement Signed Between the US and Iran RevealedToday, 10:40Details of Historic Agreement Between USA and Iran RevealedDetails of Historic Agreement Between USA and Iran RevealedToday, 08:2914-Year-Old Teenager Brutally Beaten in Elevator in Russia14-Year-Old Teenager Brutally Beaten in Elevator in RussiaToday, 08:27Moscow Under Mass Drone Attack AgainMoscow Under Mass Drone Attack AgainToday, 07:51Bear Eats Tourists' FoodBear Eats Tourists' FoodToday, 07:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Ranking of the world's top gold-producing countries released
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced