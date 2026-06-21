WC-2026: Turkish Football Agent Harshly Criticizes National Team

Turkish football agent Shenol Tosun expressed sharp criticism regarding the performance and results of the Turkey national team following their unsuccessful participation in the World Cup. He emphasized that the team's potential was much higher and the current squad was capable of fighting for at least a semi-final spot.

Early exit instead of the semi-finals

Shenol Tosun did not hide his deep regret that the team's participation in the tournament ended prematurely:

«This team should have been fighting for a place in the semi-finals. But we all saw what happened. Unfortunately, this tournament has ended for the Turkey national team».

Errors of the coaching staff

According to the agent, the main cause of this failure is the coaching staff, who made tactical errors and failed to form the lineup correctly. In his criticism, he highlighted the following points:

The coaches relied on the same players and failed to draw the right conclusions from unsatisfactory performances;

Both defeats recorded in the group stage were entirely the fault of the coaches;

The team operated without a pure center-forward in a prestigious competition like the World Cup.

«Is there any other team playing without a center-forward at the World Cup? The answer to the question is right there», Tosun added.

Note: The Turkey national team suffered defeats in both of their first two matches in the WC-2026 group stage. As a result, they were prematurely eliminated from the play-off race.